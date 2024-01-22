Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.91

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.91 and last traded at $44.74, with a volume of 113413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Q2 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Q2 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Q2 Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.26.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $154.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John E. Breeden sold 25,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $1,090,039.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,086,814.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,170 shares in the company, valued at $726,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,876 shares of company stock worth $1,839,803 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Q2 in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Q2 by 370.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Q2 by 681.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the third quarter valued at $97,000.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

