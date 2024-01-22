Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Declares $1.28 — Dividend

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.28 per share on Tuesday, January 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Qiagen Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of QGEN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,763. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $50.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.27. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,568,000 after buying an additional 135,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,658,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 14.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,498,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,979,000 after buying an additional 434,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,029,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,708,000 after buying an additional 121,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Qiagen by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,583,000 after purchasing an additional 44,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

