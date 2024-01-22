Qtum (QTUM) Hits Market Capitalization of $303.62 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.90 or 0.00007195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $303.62 million and approximately $39.07 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,345.27 or 0.05821690 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00075707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00026906 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00023025 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

