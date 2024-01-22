QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives $141.65 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $151.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.33. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $152.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 420,008 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $60,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,578 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

