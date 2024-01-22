QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346,673 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,240 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.12% of QUALCOMM worth $149,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 27.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.0% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.1% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.4 %

QCOM stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.50. 5,368,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,982,469. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $154.58. The company has a market capitalization of $170.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.