QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $160.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.95.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $151.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $152.77. The firm has a market cap of $169.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

