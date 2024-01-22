Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,933 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.17. The company had a trading volume of 43,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,273. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $28.78.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

