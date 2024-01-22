Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFNM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 280.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 42,972 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFNM traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $48.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,916. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.40.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

