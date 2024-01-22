Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Purchases 6,983 Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFSI traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $31.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,315. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.99.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

