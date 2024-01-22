RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RDCM stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. RADCOM has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.33 million, a P/E ratio of 118.57 and a beta of 0.74.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. On average, analysts expect that RADCOM will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the third quarter valued at $11,181,000. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in RADCOM by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after acquiring an additional 360,816 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in RADCOM by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 753,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 63,622 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in RADCOM by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RADCOM by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

