RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
RADCOM Stock Up 1.1 %
RDCM stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. RADCOM has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.33 million, a P/E ratio of 118.57 and a beta of 0.74.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. On average, analysts expect that RADCOM will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RADCOM
RADCOM Company Profile
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RADCOM
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.