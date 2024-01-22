Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.48

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.48 and last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 33425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.11.

RDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 50.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 575.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,765,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 202.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 45.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,362 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,577,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

