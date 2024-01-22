Rakon Price Down 20.6% Over Last Week (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Rakon has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. Rakon has a total market capitalization of $29.37 million and approximately $2,140.00 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rakon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rakon Profile

Rakon was first traded on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rakon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rakon using one of the exchanges listed above.

