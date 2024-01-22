Raymond James Boosts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $54.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.32.

Shares of INTC opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $203.00 billion, a PE ratio of -120.37, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

