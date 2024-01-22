Raymond James Cuts Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$7.50

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Crew Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

CR stock opened at C$4.28 on Friday. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.13 and a 52 week high of C$6.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$660.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Crew Energy had a net margin of 44.36% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of C$70.32 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.7650897 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Crew Energy

In related news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total transaction of C$463,505.00. In related news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total transaction of C$463,505.00. Also, Director Ryan Shay sold 19,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.90, for a total transaction of C$94,908.76. Insiders have sold a total of 394,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,040 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

