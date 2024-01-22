Raymond James Cuts Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $40.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.46% from the company’s previous close.

MBLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.18.

MBLY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.89. 5,077,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,060,717. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.08, a PEG ratio of 79.70 and a beta of -0.31. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.26.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill acquired 27,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,093.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,414,914.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 207.4% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,501,000 after acquiring an additional 673,906 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mobileye Global by 25.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the second quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mobileye Global by 25.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,885,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,333,000 after acquiring an additional 388,109 shares during the period. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

