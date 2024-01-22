Raymond James Increases Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target to $70.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.22.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $63.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.79 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.15 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,828,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.15 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,828,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $332,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,811,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,066 shares of company stock valued at $672,186 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,899,000 after acquiring an additional 25,113 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

