Raymond James Lowers Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Price Target to C$1.25

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Montage Gold Trading Down 1.4 %

MAU stock opened at C$0.68 on Thursday. Montage Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.51 and a 12-month high of C$0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$125.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.62.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Montage Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Montage Gold Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Spencer bought 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,800.00. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.