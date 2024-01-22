Raymond James Lowers Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$13.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WCP. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.85.

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$8.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.23. The company has a market cap of C$5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.42 and a 12-month high of C$11.91.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 26.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.14489 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.72 per share, with a total value of C$160,800.00. In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.72 per share, with a total value of C$160,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang bought 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$81,780.00. Insiders purchased a total of 81,400 shares of company stock valued at $794,300 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

