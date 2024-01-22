Raymond James Raises Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $60.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Western Digital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Western Digital to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.27.

WDC opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average is $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $651,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961,971 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 242.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,606,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $399,546,000 after buying an additional 7,511,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,074,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at about $87,982,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Western Digital by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,124 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,382,000 after buying an additional 1,474,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

