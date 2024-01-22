Raymond James Trims Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Target Price to C$12.50

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OBE

Obsidian Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Obsidian Energy stock opened at C$8.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50. Obsidian Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.05 and a 12 month high of C$12.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.86. The firm has a market cap of C$676.05 million, a PE ratio of 1.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.32.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 54.75% and a net margin of 104.26%. The business had revenue of C$200.40 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy will post 0.7699571 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Obsidian Energy news, Director Gordon Malcolm Ritchie bought 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,902.36. Insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $129,467 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Obsidian Energy

(Get Free Report)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.