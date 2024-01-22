RCS Financial Planning LLC Acquires 6,120 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 57.4% during the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 42,523 shares during the last quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 206,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.93. 356,774 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

