RCS Financial Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 10,195 Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. RCS Financial Planning LLC owned 0.61% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $17,943,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,580,000. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,329,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,262,000. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $646,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,977. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2539 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

