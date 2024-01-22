RCS Financial Planning LLC Buys 92,447 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,447 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 14.6% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $19,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF remained flat at $42.10 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,279. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average of $41.19.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

