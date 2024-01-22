RCS Financial Planning LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after buying an additional 40,297 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 326,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 159,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $46.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,776,912. The company has a market capitalization of $115.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.48.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.