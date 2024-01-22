RCS Financial Planning LLC Sells 1,446 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

RCS Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.89. 7,225,850 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

