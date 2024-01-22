Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canadian National Railway (CNI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) recently:

1/10/2024 – Canadian National Railway was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/8/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $115.00 to $143.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2024 – Canadian National Railway was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/4/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $122.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $117.00 to $121.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/27/2023 – Canadian National Railway was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $125.00.

NYSE CNI traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.15. 679,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $127.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.17.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.5811 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $727,713,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,910,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $137,546,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

