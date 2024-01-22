Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. cut its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $1,011,208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 59.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,800,000 after buying an additional 1,634,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 98,059.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,457,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,041,000 after buying an additional 1,456,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,139,000 after purchasing an additional 671,905 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on REG. Morgan Stanley raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

NASDAQ REG traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.92. 478,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,198. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.73. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 125.82%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

