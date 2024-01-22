Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.73.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.96. 3,694,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,050,202. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 97,697.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,199,930,000 after buying an additional 1,636,928,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,585,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,310 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,529,000 after acquiring an additional 189,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,834,000 after purchasing an additional 473,265 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

