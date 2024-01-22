Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,962,112 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 939,058 shares.The stock last traded at $10.18 and had previously closed at $10.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.61.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 88.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 233,983 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 59.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 309,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 114,709 shares during the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

