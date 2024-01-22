Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Price Performance

Remark stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.79.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Remark Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Remark by 36.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 131,348 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Remark by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,269,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 638,940 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Remark during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Remark during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Remark by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

