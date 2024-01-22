Request (REQ) Trading 4.3% Lower This Week

Request (REQ) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, Request has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Request has a total market cap of $84.02 million and $1.81 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0840 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00018365 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023166 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,069.20 or 1.00087904 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011731 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.83 or 0.00214389 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,681,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,681,755.4777504 with 999,681,754.6377504 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08552333 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $1,216,709.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.