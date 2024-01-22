Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ventas (VTR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ventas (NYSE: VTR) recently:
- 1/18/2024 – Ventas was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/16/2024 – Ventas was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.
- 1/8/2024 – Ventas was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/3/2024 – Ventas had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $53.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ventas Stock Performance
Shares of Ventas stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $48.57. 1,199,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,225. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,861.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.30.
Ventas Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18,018.02%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas
Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ventas
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.