Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ventas (VTR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ventas (NYSE: VTR) recently:

1/18/2024 – Ventas was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/16/2024 – Ventas was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

1/8/2024 – Ventas was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/3/2024 – Ventas had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $53.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $48.57. 1,199,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,225. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,861.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.30.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18,018.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ventas by 21.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 90.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

