Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of RVP stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 8.40. Retractable Technologies has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retractable Technologies
About Retractable Technologies
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
