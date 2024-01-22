RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.95. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFIL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

See Also

