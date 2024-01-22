Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$45.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$47.60.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Richelieu Hardware Price Performance

Shares of TSE RCH opened at C$42.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.03. Richelieu Hardware has a 1-year low of C$35.98 and a 1-year high of C$48.27. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.40.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.03). Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of C$453.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$443.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.1502497 earnings per share for the current year.

Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Insider Transactions at Richelieu Hardware

In other news, Director Richard Lord sold 15,300 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.28, for a total value of C$646,861.05. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,600 shares of company stock worth $2,808,406. Company insiders own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

