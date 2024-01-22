Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at CIBC

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares downgraded Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$47.60 to C$45.50 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Richelieu Hardware stock traded up C$0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$43.25. The company had a trading volume of 93,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,056. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of C$35.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.03. The firm has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.03). Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of C$453.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$443.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.1502497 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Lord sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.28, for a total value of C$646,861.05. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,406. 7.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

