Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.69

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 102657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.
Richtech Robotics Trading Up 18.0 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74.
Richtech Robotics Company Profile
Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.
