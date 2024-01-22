Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $32,962.35 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

