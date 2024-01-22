RLI (RLI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 23rd. Analysts expect RLI to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. RLI had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $331.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect RLI to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RLI opened at $144.20 on Monday. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $123.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RLI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLI. State Street Corp grew its stake in RLI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,518,000 after acquiring an additional 89,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RLI by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,065,000 after acquiring an additional 96,189 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RLI by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,866,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,022,000 after acquiring an additional 20,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RLI by 524.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,896 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in RLI by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,377,000 after acquiring an additional 71,545 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

