Roth Mkm Lowers biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Price Target to $7.00

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Roth Mkm from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

biote Stock Performance

BTMD opened at $3.93 on Thursday. biote has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $285.94 million, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.62.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.19). biote had a negative return on equity of 36.14% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $45.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that biote will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About biote

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTMD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of biote in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in biote by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 32,252 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its position in biote by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,284,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of biote during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of biote by 1,428.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

