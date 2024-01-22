Roth Mkm Lowers biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Price Target to $7.00

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Roth Mkm from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
BTMD opened at $3.93 on Thursday. biote has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $285.94 million, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.62.
biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.19). biote had a negative return on equity of 36.14% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $45.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that biote will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.
