Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$149.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$149.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 26.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$201.00 to C$211.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$185.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$186.00 to C$180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$182.29.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded down C$0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$202.12. The company had a trading volume of 70,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,096. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$151.86 and a one year high of C$205.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$191.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$179.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$92.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.19. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of C$2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.15 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 4.8944324 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.27, for a total value of C$103,095.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$88,367.58. In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.27, for a total value of C$103,095.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at C$88,367.58. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total transaction of C$546,499.26. Insiders sold a total of 27,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,396 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

