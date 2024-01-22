Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $117.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $117.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.65.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $97.33 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 282.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

