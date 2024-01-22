Royal Bank of Canada Raises D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $142.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $142.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.96% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

Shares of DHI traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,319,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $157.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.91.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

