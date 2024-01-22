Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for EQT (NYSE:EQT)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $48.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised shares of EQT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.93.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. EQT has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.62.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EQT will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth $497,156,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of EQT by 61.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,687,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $798,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526,875 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

