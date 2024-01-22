Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $16.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
FHN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised First Horizon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.95.
First Horizon Stock Performance
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Horizon Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 20,641 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,847,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 253,127 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.
About First Horizon
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
