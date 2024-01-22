RSK Smart Bitcoin One Day Volume Hits $345,386.89 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $131.43 million and approximately $345,386.89 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $41,024.78 or 1.00363742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,905.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00169364 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.86 or 0.00569664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009808 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00058719 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.57 or 0.00378135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.85 or 0.00178230 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000032 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,204 coins. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,203.6019391 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 41,213.33295219 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $520,939.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

