Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Gap Up to $3.59

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.59, but opened at $4.02. Rumble shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 2,305,130 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 109.39%. Equities analysts expect that Rumble Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solano Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Rumble in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rumble in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Rumble by 603.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

