Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Gap Up to $3.59

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.59, but opened at $4.02. Rumble shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 2,305,130 shares traded.
Rumble Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90.
Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 109.39%. Equities analysts expect that Rumble Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Rumble
Rumble Company Profile
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rumble
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.