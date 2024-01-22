Rumble Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RUM)

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 10,403 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 346% compared to the typical volume of 2,330 call options.

Shares of Rumble stock traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,267,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,442. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.76. Rumble has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 109.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rumble will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solano Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rumble in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Rumble in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

