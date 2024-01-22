RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.77

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.77 and last traded at $47.60, with a volume of 180314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.81.

RXST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on RxSight in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on RxSight from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on RxSight from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.19.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 145,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $4,296,914.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,245 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eric Weinberg sold 8,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $348,687.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,263 shares in the company, valued at $13,653,932.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 145,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $4,296,914.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 349,245 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,154 shares of company stock valued at $17,660,338 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RxSight by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RxSight in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 788.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of RxSight in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

