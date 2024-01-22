Ryder System (NYSE:R) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryder System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.33.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $112.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $119.47.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $686,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,987.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $686,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,987.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,959.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,240 shares of company stock worth $2,737,387 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 2,716.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 37,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

